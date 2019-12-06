Darlington daycare shut down for not having a business license

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Police in Darlington have shut down an area daycare Thursday following an inspection.
According to Capt. Kim Nelson, with the Darlington Police Department, officers shut down Rose’s Learning Tree Daycare on Russell Street. City inspectors discovered the daycare has been operating without a business license.
It was also discovered that the building that housed the daycare had no running water as of Thursday.
Count on News13 as we work to learn more.
