Darlington man charged with making threatening phone calls to Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington man has been charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction for an act of terrorism after an investigation into phone calls to the Darlington Raceway.

Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Michael Donavan Avin, 46, following an investigation into threatening phone messages left at the Darlington Raceway.

Investigators allege Avin called the Darlington Raceway on April 27, leaving the messages. Investigators also allege Avin had indicated in a letter written to another location in Darlington County, he had access to 125 tons of bomb making materials.

Avin is charged with possession, threatened or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction for act of terrorism, not resulting in death.

Avin is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The case remains under investigation.