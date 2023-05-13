DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Raceway-themed South Carolina license plates were announced Friday by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles and the raceway.

The announcement came as race weekend kicked off.

“We are excited to team up with the South Carolina DMV and create these unique license plates that will give fans a chance to show off their support of the raceway,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharpe said in the announcement. “Even better, the proceeds are going to a great cause and that is what makes it so special.”

The plates come in four different designs and will be available beginning Monday. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Donate Life South Carolina, which manages the organ, eye, and tissue donor registry, according to the release.

(WBTW)

Drivers can order the plates, which will cost $70, from their local DMV office.

The Goodyear 400 is set for Sunday afternoon.