Darlington Raceway to host 2 NASCAR events again in 2022

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Darlington Raceway will once again host two scheduled Cup races on May 8 and Sept. 4, 2022. This will be the second consecutive year the track Too Tough To Tame will host two Cup Series race weekends.

“Darlington Raceway has showcased the impact it has on the sport on and off the track over the last two years, so we are grateful to once again host two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends in 2022,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “This season’s on-track competition grew in intensity at the track Too Tough To Tame as each race held more meaning for drivers and race teams in their march to a championship. We are already counting the days until we can celebrate Mother’s Day and Labor Day weekend with the most loyal fans in motorsports once again.”

In 2021, Darlington Raceway hosted two of the most competitive Cup Series races on the schedule with Martin Truex Jr. (Goodyear 400) and Denny Hamlin (Cook Out Southern 500) of Joe Gibbs Racing barely holding off 2021 Cup Regular Season Champion Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports. The on-track battles in each race stood out as the day and night races offered different challenges as the track once again proved it was Too Tough To Tame.

Darlington will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring a spring Cup Series race on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022. The track’s highly acclaimed throwback platform will enter its eighth year and promises to provide fans with a one-of-a-kind tribute to the sport’s past, present and future. The Lady in Black’s Mother’s Day race experience perfectly unites generations of race fans with their mothers for a memorable celebration weekend with action-packed racing.

Darlington will start the Cup Series Playoffs with the crown jewel Southern 500® over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The race will be the first race in the Round of 16 of the Cup Series Playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Darlington first hosted the Southern 500® Cup race on Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4, 1950. The track added the NASCAR Convertible Series to its spring schedule in 1957-59; the series eventually became a part of the Cup Series. From 1960 to 2004, Darlington annually hosted two Cup Series race weekends – one in the spring and one on Labor Day weekend. From 2005-2013, Darlington hosted a Cup Series race in May. In 2015, the Southern 500® returned to its traditional date on Labor Day weekend where it has stayed ever since. The track hosted three Cup Series races as part of NASCAR’s realigned schedule on account of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In 2021, Darlington Raceway returned to its traditional home for two scheduled Cup Series race weekends since 2004. The Tradition will continue in 2022.

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2022 seasons will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will also be announced at a later date.

2022 Cup Series tickets are available for purchase today via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2022 Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at www.nascar.com/schedule.

Stay connected to Darlington Raceway on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway, nicknamed The Lady in Black and the track Too Tough To Tame, is home to the award-winning Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR and annually hosts two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends, along with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and/or NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Opening in 1950, Darlington Raceway is “A NASCAR Tradition” and NASCAR’s original superspeedway with its famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, challenging the sports best in one of the most iconic NASCAR races, the Southern 500®. For more information about Darlington Raceway, visit darlingtonraceway.com.

Courtesy – Darlington Raceway, NASCAR