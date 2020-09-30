Darlington Raceway to host two NASCAR cup series races in 2021

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Darlington Raceway will host two NASCAR races over separate holiday weekends in 2021.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster was joined by NASCAR Executive Vice-Chair Lesa Kennedy, and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp for the announcement on Wednesday.

‘The Lady in Black,’ also known as ‘Too Tough to Tame,’ will host two NASCAR Cup Series Racing next year, with the first taking place on Mother’s Day, May 9th, and the second happening over Labor Day weekend.

Organizers say this will be the first time Darlington Raceway has been announced on the NASCAR schedule to host two Cup Series race weekends since 2004.

“A NASCAR tradition returns as Darlington Raceway will host two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends as part of the 2021 NASCAR schedule,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are grateful for NASCAR’s trust in the track Too Tough to Tame to continue to deliver one of the most competitive race experiences and loyal fan bases in the sport.”

According to a news release on Wednesday, Darlington first hosted the Southern 500 Cup race on Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4, 1950. The track added the NASCAR Convertible Series to its spring schedule in 1957-59; and the series eventually became a part of the Cup Series.

From 1960 to 2004, Darlington annually hosted two Cup Series race weekends – one in the spring and one on Labor Day weekend. In 2015, the Southern 500® returned to its traditional date on Labor Day weekend.

The track hosted three Cup Series races this year as part of NASCAR’s revised schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic when many sporting events were either cancelled or majorly postponed.

As part of the 2021 NASCAR schedule, the track ‘Too Tough to Tame’ returns to its traditional home for two Cup Series race weekends.

“The announcement of a second race at Darlington Raceway proves what we have known all along – The Lady in Black is one of the finest in the country,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “NASCAR’s commitment to South Carolina has made Labor Day weekend synonymous with Darlington Raceway in our state, and we look forward to bringing this same passion to the Mother’s Day weekend race.”

Darlington will host a spring Cup Series race weekend on Sunday, May 9, 2021. The Lady in Black will join generations of race fans in celebrating on Mother’s Day for a day of racing to remember.