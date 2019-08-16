Dashcam shows chase, officer-involved shooting after bank robbery in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video of a chase with bank robbery suspects and an officer-involved shooting.

According to NBC affiliate WIS, the bank robbery happened Thursday morning at the AllSouth Federal Credit Union off Killian Road.

When deputies responded, the suspects took off in a high-speed chase involving several police vehicles.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the suspects even ran people off the road during the pursuit.

WIS also reports he suspects got out of a car and ran on foot, shooting at deputies. They say when the suspects got into another car, police used a pit maneuver to finally stop them.

One of the suspects suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Following the chase, deputies found a bag of money and three pistols.

According to Sheriff Lott, all three suspects will be charged with attempted murder in addition to the bank robbery.

Those suspects were identified as 26-year-old Devanta Boyd, 26-year-old Devin Mincey, and 19-year-old Daniel Williams.