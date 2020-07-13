Data reveals South Carolinians who gather in groups of 50 have nearly 100% chance of contacting COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New data from Georgia Tech reveals your risk of contracting the coronavirus after appearing in a crowd.

According to the new model, if you are in a group of 50 you have an 84% chance of being with someone who is infected in Georgia, and a 98% chance if you live n Arizona. Those percentages turn a little grimmer back home, revealing your risk in South Carolina is nearly 100%.

The data shows your risk of contracting the virus is slightly lower when attending gatherings like dinner parties, which is approximately a 36% chance.

Researchers say the information is based on real-time COVID-19 surveillance data.

DATA Map: covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu/

You can view the map and see the most recent data by clicking here and visiting the Real-time US and state level estimates.