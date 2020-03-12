MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Daycares in Horry County are preparing for the coronavirus.

Some say they would bring in maximum staffing while others warn they may have to turn away regular after-school care children if those students attend schools that close because of the virus.

Families may not have the option of relying on grandparents, because coronavirus hits the elderly especially hard.

Additionally, the State Department of Education requested a waiver for school breakfasts and lunches. It would let school districts provide meals to students who go to schools that close due to the coronavirus.