SC lawmakers still hoping to one day make daylight saving time year-round

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Make sure you are still ready to set those clocks back this weekend.

Daylight saving time ends this Sunday, November 1, meaning clocks will go back one hour.

Some South Carolina lawmakers want to do away with daylight saving, completely.

Back in February, Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill saying the state intends to observe daylight saving time year-round. Although lawmakers encourage the change, Congress would have to change the law since federal agencies control time zones.

South Carolina is one of six state that passed a bill this year that would make daylight saving time permanent.