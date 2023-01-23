CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is Monday.

Eligible Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry County residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian can register for assistance through FEMA.

According to Governor Henry McMaster’s office, FEMA Individual Assistance can help residents with eligible storm-related costs not covered by insurance.

Residents can apply for disaster funding in one of three ways:

Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov

Online by downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download the app, visit: fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.

Call 800-621-3362. Residents who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available.

Toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here for more information on how to apply.