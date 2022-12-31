BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – New Year’s can be a celebration for many of us.

But it’s also a huge time for a change for others as they make a resolution that will change their lives for the better.

It could be the moment that someone decides to kick a habit or kick off a new segment of their life away from an abuser.

“There is hope and there are services available to anyone in our state,” said Sara Goldsby, director of the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS).

Statistics show 47% of men and 40% of women binge drink on New Year.

But for others, the use and abuse don’t end on Jan. 2.

Thirty-nine million people nationwide have an alcohol or drug addiction.

For those dealing with it, this holiday can bring up more feelings, depression about being alone or a desire to ease their pain with a pill or illegal drugs.

“Folks have been home with their families,” said Goldsby. “Family interventions have occurred, and people have noticed issues they may not have noticed before.”

“It’s really hard to admit they are going through this and individuals tend to be afraid they will be judged or blamed for it,” explained Erin Hall of Hopeful Horizons. “So be open and be kind.”

Over the holidays the close quarters, the family, the drinking and the stress can lead to even more physical and mental abuse for victims of domestic violence.

Hall says for many victims, the new year can also be a new start. But they may need your help.

“On average, it takes someone seven times of leaving to leave for the last time,” said Hall. “So if you are a family member of a friend, that’s a lot of time to stay patient.

“Keeping patient, keep reaching out to them. Even if you just call a friend and say ‘I’m just thinking about you,’ that may be the support they need that day.”

If you need help in the Lowcountry, Hopeful Horizons has a shelter and therapists to support you.

Their support line runs 24 hours a day. Just call 843-770-1070.

And DAODAS has a list of local alcohol and drug treatment providers in your area: daodas.sc.gov.