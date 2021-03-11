Death of Furman student under investigation, university says

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – A Furman University student died on campus Wednesday, according to Furman University officials.

The University released a statement saying Furman University Police and SLED are investigating.

It is with great sorrow that I write to inform you that Furman University student Michael “Ryan” Wood passed away on campus today. Ryan, a first-year student from Edgefield, S.C., was a member of the Mock Trial team and Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

The university extends its heartfelt condolences to Ryan’s family and friends in this time of profound loss. The entire Furman community is deeply affected at times like this, and it’s important that we offer each other support and seek help if we need it.

Furman University Police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are working together to identify the cause of death. For anyone who is in need of support, staff from the Counseling Center, Office of Spiritual Life and Office of Student Life are available are available at these numbers:



Officials provided resources for students.

Counseling Center and after-hours Crisis Line: 864-294-3031, press #3 (confidential, available 24/7)

Office of Spiritual Life: 864-294-2133 (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Office of Student Life: 864-294-2202 (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.). After-hours: 864-294-2111.

Additional resources for dealing with grief and loss are available online. Students and others may gather in the Watkins Room in the Trone Student Center Wednesday from 8 – 9 p.m. A chaplain and a counselor will be on site.

More information on funeral and memorial services will be released as it becomes available.