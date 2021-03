SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a drug trafficking charge died just hours after his arrest.

A coroner says 32-year-old David Anthony Leach of Aiken was pronounced dead Saturday night at Spartanburg Medical Center, A forensic exam yielded no evidence of external injury.

The coroner says his office and the State Law Enforcement Division were investigating Leach’s death.