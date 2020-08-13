Decrease continues for weekly unemployment claims in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s initial unemployment insurance claims saw another decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending August 8th totaled 5,921, a decrease of 2,988 compared to the previous week’s count of 8,909.

This data means 5,921 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week. 712,449 claims have been received since mid-March.

“A new milestone has been reached as initial claims numbers come in under 6,000 new filers this week. However, to keep things in context, this is still three times higher than the weekly totals we were experiencing in the weeks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic fully affecting South Carolina,” states executive director Dan Ellzey.

“We know that South Carolinians are anxiously waiting for details about this weekend’s memorandum signed by President Trump that would provide additional benefits for eligible claimants. While we do not yet have guidance from the Department of Labor on how to implement this program, we do know several things. First, there will be additional funds added to an eligible claimant’s weekly benefit amount. Second, the payments will be made retroactive to claim week ending August 1, 2020. For that reason, it is critical for claimants to continue certifying each week that they are unemployed to ensure any back pay owed to them is processed without delay,” continued Ellzey.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $3.75 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 368 claims

Berkeley County: 229 claims

Dorchester County: 193 claims

Colleton County: 48 claims

Georgetown County: 54 claims

Williamsburg County: 48 claims