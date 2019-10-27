Democratic presidential Kamala Harris decides to speak at Bipartisan Criminal Justice Forum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Day three of the Bipartisan Criminal Justice Forum at Benedict College featured seven Democratic presidential candidates.

One of which was not originally going to participate.

Senator Kamala Harris, initially, refused to participate after President Trump was an award there for his work on criminal justice.

College officials modified the event and removed the sponsorship of the 2020 Bipartisan Justice Center, who sponsored President Trump’s award.

After the event, the President reacted Harris’s remarks on Twitter: