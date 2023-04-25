CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic leaders in South Carolina and across the nation are reacting to President Joe Biden asking for more time to “finish the job” he began when sworn into office.

Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024.

The announcement, in a three-minute video, comes on the four-year anniversary of when Biden declared for the White House in 2019, promising to heal the “soul of the nation” amid the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump — a goal that has remained elusive.

Jamie Harrison, Chair of the Democratic National Committee, on Tuesday weighed in on the administration’s announcement, calling it “exciting” for the Democratic Party and affirming the committee’s support.

“All of our DNC members fully support the president and vice president in their reelection,” Harrison said. “He wants to finish the job and he needs to finish the job for the American people.”

The president will test the waters in South Carolina, a state that ultimately propelled Biden to the White House in 2020 thanks to key endorsements from state leaders like Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.). Clyburn is among those selected to serve as a reelection campaign co-chair.

“South Carolina really set off his race for the presidency,” Harrison said. “At the end of the day, he ended up getting 80 million people to the polls to vote for him and Vice President Harris and that all started in South Carolina. So when we think when we think about South Carolina’s role in his reelection, it’s going to be big.”

In February, the Democratic Party approved the reordering of its 2024 presidential primary, elevating South Carolina to the leadoff spot in a plan championed by the president.

“South Carolina is special to the president, it’s special to the vice president,” Harrison said. “So we are going to make sure that we have the resources, that folks get an opportunity to hear from the president and vice president. They hear about the vision that they have, about how they will continue to deliver for them and how they will continue to fight for them and their rights.”

Harrison also addressed concerns over Biden’s age — he would be 86 at the end of a second term — touting the president’s first-term achievements and decades of legislative experience.

“With age comes experience and we have seen the president’s experience come to bear,” he said. “We need President Biden’s leadership. We need his vision for where he’ll take this country.”

Biden is facing a potential rematch with former President Donald Trump, who is currently favored to secure the Republican nomination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.