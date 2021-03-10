Democrats question small election rule change by SC House

South Carolina Rep. Jonathon Hill, R-Townville, awaits a ruling about whether his amendment can be debated from House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The bill that would require all 46 counties follow the same election rules passed 84-36 mostly on party lines. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill that would require counties across the state to follow the same rules for elections.

Before the vote Wednesday along mostly party lines, representatives agreed to remove part of the bill that would have added four additional members to the commission that oversees elections.

The composition of the independent State Election Commission has been unchanged since its creation more than 50 years ago. Changing it was a sticking point.

Several Black lawmakers questioned why any changes needed to be made at all after an election that Republican leaders agreed went off with few problems.