Department of Employment and Workforce adds new Chatbot feature

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) has introduced a new feature to their website in hopes of further assisting citizens through the unemployment process.

The Chatbot feature can provide answers to common questions abut “what to expect during the claims process, the new federal programs being implemented through the CARES Act, and answers specific to the employer experience.”

The Chatbot is also designed to constantly build its knowledge base. It archives user inquiries and compiles a list of the most frequently asked questions. Agency staff monitor the list and “contribute to the top Q&A they hear from customer engagement.”

DEW Chief of Staff, Jamie Suber, said that the agency “is working around the clock to continue to build more resources for individuals and employers as they navigate the unemployment insurance system, many for the first time ever. We know the Chatbot feature will be an imperative tool for folks navigating our website for answers.”

The Chatbot icon can be found in the top right corner of the DEW website or in the “menu” tab of the app. To activate the Chatbot, enter the requested information. You can then enter your own question or read a list of frequently asked questions and answers.

Click here for video tutorials on more frequently asked questions.