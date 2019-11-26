Dept. of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith does not receive reappointment for 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) Director, Leroy Smith, announced on Tuesday that he will not be reappointed to the position for a third term in February of 2020.

Smith released a statement discussing his continued support for “the mission of this great organization” despite the personal disappointment that he felt. He recalled some of the department’s accomplishments during his eight-year tenure, including raising trooper salaries, improving technology use, and collaborating with other agencies during times of crisis. Smith closed the statement by saying he will work with Governor McMaster to ensure “a smooth transition in leadership”.

Smith was appointed as Public Safety Director for the SCDPS by former Governor Nikki Haley in November of 2011. As such, he presided over the S.C. Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, and Immigration Enforcement Unit.