Deputies: 3 Francis Marion University baseball players arrested for hazing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Three men were arrested in Florence after deputies say they were involved with hazing on the Francis Marion University baseball team.

Around Feb. 5, three FMU baseball players were arrested for striking underclass members of the baseball team for the purpose of initiation, according to deputies. One person needed medical treatment as a result of this incident.

Deputies arrested Jon Carter, 21, of Hamer, S.C.; David Mangum, 21, of Durham N.C.; and Noah Jones, 21, of Greenville, N.C.

All three men are being charged with Hazing. They were each released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.