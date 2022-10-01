BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies said the investigation progressed rapidly, with suspects being identified and arrested.

Geonessy Monet Vargas-Sanchez was arrested near New Stock Road in Weaverville and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

John Rafael Corona-Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Corona-Rodriguez is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.