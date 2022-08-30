BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting a man at a Grays Hill gas station.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) charged Raul Doporto, 20 — one of three charged in the shooting — with attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace. BCSO said the trio, including Vincent Williams, 25, and Shiron Brown 23, is responsible for shooting and injuring a man at a Shell gas station on July 16 around 12:30 p.m.

Although two of the three suspects were arrested, Doporto remained at large until last night on August 29 after officers received a tip from the community. Police located Doporto for outstanding warrants a little bit after 10:00 p.m. Because he possessed a firearm at the time of his arrest, additional charges may be forthcoming. Doporto was incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

Deputies had already found and arrested the other two suspects and charged them with attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace.

Deputies urge anyone with information to call Master Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3404 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.