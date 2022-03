BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A barricaded subject situation in Bluffton ended without any injuries Friday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Bluffton Police Department responded to Blakers Blvd. late Friday night to reports of a barricaded man.

Deputies say the subject was believed to be armed with a rifle and, “possibly, other firearms.” Residents and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The man was taken into custody by BPD and BCSO.

Authorities reported no injuries.