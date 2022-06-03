ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Orangeburg County deputies announced that a fourth person was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed that 6-year-old boy.

Seth Phillips (19), of Farmington, New York, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on warrants from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillips was arrested in New York.

“I can tell you this is the last person that was in the car, but I can’t tell you this is the last arrest,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Three other suspects arrested in the case were Michael Lloyd (20), Ethan Anderson (19), and Jeremiah Harley (17).

Hunter was “retiring for the night spending time with family and friends when shots were fired from a passing vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

“As I said, we will not stop until any and everyone connected to this case is charged,” Ravenell added. “

Phillips is facing a murder charge.