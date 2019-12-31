Deputies: Greeleyville shooting suspect turns himself in

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted by deputies in Williamsburg County has turned himself into authorities.

21-year-old Mark Kristopher Bryant, who was considered armed and dangerous, was wanted by the sheriff’s office for a shooting that happened in Greeleyville over the weekend.

Deputies responded to Bunny’s, an establishment on Old Forreston Road, where they located a gunshot victim on the floor. That victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities say Bryant left the scene before they arrived.

Bryant’s family members made contact with investigators Monday afternoon and said that they would be bringing him to the sheriff’s office the following morning.

Bryant turned himself in around 8:00 a.m.

“The Williamsburg Co Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone with the information provided that assisted us in this portion of the investigation,” the department said on Facebook. “This incident is still being looked into by investigators.”