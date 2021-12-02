Deputies investigating bomb threat at Williamsburg County high school

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received a report on Thursday concerning a bomb threat at C.E. Murray High School.

According to officials, the call was received around 8:51 a.m and prompted the response from multiple agencies including the Greeleyville Police Department, Williamsburg County Fire Department, Williamsburg County EMS, and the WCSO.

Students and staff were evacuated from the buildings, and SLED was requested to have bomb dogs survey the campus for any explosive devices.

K9s inspected and cleared the scene. Upon clearance, students were able to return to campus buildings.

An investigation by WCSO is underway.