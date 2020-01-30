Deputies investigating shooting in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Jennings Road in Burton today.

According to BCSO, two male victims were transported to the hospital. There is no update on their current conditions.

BCSO was told that multiple subjects fled the scene. Deputies used K-9’s to try and find the subjects but were unsuccessful.

There will be a strong law enforcement presence in the area over the next few hours, however BCSO advised that “the area is secure and there does not appear to be a threat to the general public.”

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown during the K-9 search, however the lockdown has been lifted and schedules will resume as usual.

BCSO is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 524-2777 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-111.