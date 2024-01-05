SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A juvenile was injured during a shooting Wednesday evening at a McDonald’s in Spartanburg County.

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded in reference to the shooting at the McDonald’s on Boiling Springs Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital according to the sheriff’s office.

Once at the hospital, deputies spoke with the victim who finally admitted he shot himself in the hand.

However, the sheriff’s office said at one point he changed it and stated an unknown suspect had entered the restaurant and shot him.

They also said the victim and witnesses weren’t cooperative with the investigation.