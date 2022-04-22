BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/WCBD) – An Amber Alert issued Friday morning after an infant was abducted on Hilton Head Island has been canceled.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested Friday morning for abducting a 10-month-old girl at gunpoint.

Deputies responded to a Hilton Head Island apartment complex Thursday night after 11 p.m. after learning that a child was abducted by her non-custodial father Jarius Housey (25).

Wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a handgun, Housey forced himself into an apartment and assaulted the child’s mother.

Housey then fled from the apartment, taking the infant with him, and drove off in a Hyundai Sonata.

Investigators said Housey held the infant at gunpoint and threatened to shoot her.

The Hyundai was tracked through Jasper, Colleton, and Hampton counties, deputies say.

Authorities in those counties located and initially pursued Housey, however, the pursuits were terminated for the child’s safety and due to the dangerous speeds.

Friday morning, just after 3 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued to the public.

Law enforcement agencies in Georgia located the Hyundai in the parking lot of a Statesboro apartment complex.

Authorities made contact with Housey and took him into custody.

The child was found safe, and authorities found a handgun and ballistic vest in the vehicle.

Housey is currently incarcerated in Georgia and will be extradited to Beaufort County for the following charges:

Second-degree domestic violence

Felon in possession of a handgun

Pointing and presenting a firearm

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that Housey is likely to face more criminal charges as he committed several crimes in other jurisdictions.