Live Now
LIVE UPDATES: NASA astronauts headed to launchpad for historic crewed mission

Deputies: Man posed as officer, pointed gun during fight at SC apartment complex

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office report says a man is accused of flashing a badge, pointing a gun and pulling the trigger on a group of people during a fight at a South Carolina apartment complex.

The report states 57-year-old David Coburn is accused of first pulling out the badge and telling the group to disperse Monday evening.

Witnesses told him to leave but say he later returned with a gun and pulled the trigger, yet nothing came out because there wasn’t a magazine in the gun.

A deputy arrived and had Coburn drop the weapon. He was booked in jail and released Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES