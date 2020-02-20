Deputies need help locating missing Clemson student John Martin, Jr.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Clemson University student.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for John Andrew Martin, Jr., 21, who was last seen at a residence in the Clemson area at around 11 p.m. Feb. 16.

Martin is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Mazda MZ3 hatchback with a South Carolina license plate number of MFS 136.

He is described as being 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Martin was reportedly last seen wearing a black and red flannel shirt, khaki pants, work boots and a gray hat.

Anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-898-5500.