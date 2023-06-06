ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A nearly 10-hour standoff Friday in Orangeburg County resulted in a 45-year-old man facing numerous charges, the sheriff’s office says.

Tommie Boyd, Jr. is charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Morgan Drive Friday evening around 5 p.m. for a reported burglary in progress.

Deputies located Boyd on the scene holding a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint.

After negotiations, the girl was able to flee the residence and she was taken to a safe location by authorities.

The sheriff’s office then called in their SWAT team and Boyd was taken into custody around 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning, OCSO said.

Boyd was already out on bond in Richland County during the time of the standoff.