Deputies release drawing of two suspects in an armed robbery in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A composite drawing was made of two suspects in an armed robbery on Tuesday, October 29.

Deputies say right before noon a man called saying he had been robbed by two armed subjects.

The man said he answered a knock on his door and found two white men pointing a weapon at him and demanding him for his wallet.

After they took the wallet, both gunmen fled in an older model green Pontiac or Buick.

The two are described as standing 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

They both have light-colored hair and are believed to be in their 30’s.

If you have any information, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.