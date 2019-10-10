Deputies respond to Williamsburg Regional Hospital after receiving reports of man with a gun

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were dispatched to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital on Wednesday in response to a man with a gun inside the main lobby.

According to an incident report, officers responded to the hospital just before 9:30 p.m. and secured all doors and rooms upon arrival.

A 17-year-old suspect was located in a rear parking lot, where ignored multiple requests to drop their weapon.

The report states the suspect then pulled a silver handgun from his waistband and pointed it at himself and other law enforcement officers.

After being commanded to drop the weapon, the suspect finally surrendered and was taken into custody and charged with breach of peace high and aggravated.

According to the report, the 17-year-old was released to his sister who had custody. She stated the Lane Police Department’s chief brought the 17-year-old to the hospital for a mental evaluation and said he had thoughts of harming himself.

The report states both the 17-year-old and his sister for into a verbal altercation inside the lobby and moved into the parking lot.

The sister returned to the lobby and stated that her “brother had a gun.”

Several staff members secured patients and walked outside where they stated hearing the “cocking” sound of the gun and ran back inside to secure the patients.

The 17-year-old was picked up Thursday and transported to the Broad River Correctional Institute in Columbia.