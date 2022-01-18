Deputies responding to barricaded subject situation on Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a barricaded subject situation at a residence on Hilton Head Island.

Authorities say that deputies responded to a home on Ashton Cove Drive after 1 p.m. in reference to a barricaded male subject.

According to a report, deputies, negotiators, and SWAT members are on scene and established a perimeter around the home.

The male inside the home is said to be armed with a shotgun and is believed to have fired it once in the garage.

Authorities say that area motorists and residences should expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement until the situation is settled.

Residents are advised to avoid the area if possible.