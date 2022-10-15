ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg County are searching for a man that left the hospital Saturday morning.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), officials are searching for 41-year-old Charles Demont Jackson who was last seen Saturday around 9:45 a.m. leaving the Regional Medical Center.

“If you’ve seen him, we’d like to get him back to continue his treatment,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Jackson was last seen wearing green shorts and a gray shirt walking toward Magnolia Avenue.

OCSO describes Jackson as a black man about 5 foot 11 inches and around 180 pounds.

If anyone has information on Jackson’s location, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.