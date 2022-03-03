FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies are searching for a man they said attacked a person with a machete early Thursday morning in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 43-year-old Stephen Tilley is suspected of attacking a person he knew around 1 a.m. before running away.

Authorities are in the area of Lighthouse Ave in Fort Mill searching for him.

Tilley is described as 6-feet tall and 185 lbs with grey, balding hair and green eyes. He was reportedly wearing black pants and a black jacket when he ran.

He is wanted for attempted murder, deputies said. Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.