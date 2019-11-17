Deputies searching for endangered girl in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a runaway juvenile case.

Ashlynn Owen was reported as a runaway on November 15.

She was last seen at her residence on Copeland Road in Williamston, SC.

Authorities say Ashlynn is approximately 5’7, 120 pounds and now has bright pink hair and a tattoo on her lower right forearm that reads “Forever”.

Her last known clothing description is unknown as of right now.

Authorities say she suffers from severe depression and may be suicidal.

Deputies are asking that if you see Ashlynn or have any information call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-17726.