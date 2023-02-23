ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators are searching for an inmate who went missing Wednesday from the Anderson County Detention Center.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, James Holley Cobb was a trusty at the detention center and is believed to have walked off during the course of his duties at the detention center.

Staff at the detention center discovered Cobb was gone just after 6 p.m. after a full inmate headcount, the sheriff’s office said.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Cobb was serving time at the detention center as part of the state’s trusty program which assigns inmates to local facilities to help with maintenance and other public works duties.

Records from the South Carolina Department of Corrections show that Cobb was serving a 15-year prison sentence for entering a bank with intent to steal and grand larceny.

The sheriff’s office said Cobb was originally from the Seneca area.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the search for Cobb.

Anyone who sees Cobb is asked to call 911 immediately.