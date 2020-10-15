Deputies searching for man in connection to the fatal shooting of 2 people in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are searching for a man in connection to the fatal shooting of two people in Kingstree.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office say Marquise Devonte Franklin is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at the LaNue Floyd Village in Kingstree on October 3rd.

Authorities say Franklin is considered armed and dangerous. You should not attempt to make contact with him.

Anyone with information on Franklin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381 ext 4536. They say you can also call the US Marshals Office at 843-687-7155.