Deputies searching for man who snatched diamond bracelets from Kay Jewelers in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators are searching for a man who stole jewelry from an Orangeburg business last week.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell on Tuesday said the robbery happened just before 10:30 a.m. when a male entered Kay Jewelers on North Road.

Employees told deputies that a sales employee was showing the subject a pair of diamond bracelets valued at a substantial amount. When the sales employee was attempting to locate a price for one of the bracelets, the subject snatched both bracelets from the counter and ran out of the business.





“This individual portrayed himself as a customer after entering this jewelry store on Friday,” the sheriff said. “He then snatched two diamond bracelets from an employee.”

The subject is described as a black male wearing a striped shirt, dark jeans, yellow shoes and a black stocking cap with a large skull image on it.

If anyone has any information on the subject, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.