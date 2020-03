YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in York County are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Deputies say Skylar Govan was last seen around midnight but was discovered missing by her grandmother Tuesday at 2:30 a.m.

They say Govan is possibly wearing a pajama shirt, shorts with an orange stripe, and possibly brown boots.

Govan is described as 5’1” and 90 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes,

You are asked to call 911 or the York County Sheriff’s Office if you know her whereabouts.