Deputies searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old man from Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in the search of a missing 75-year-old man.

Officials say that Warren Lynch was last seen on Fishermans Cove in Inman, S.C. on Wednesday, September 16 at 3:00 p.m.

Lynch was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. His vehicle is a red 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with the tag number PYA855.

There is no suggested direction of where he may be headed.

If you have any information, you are to immediately call 911.

