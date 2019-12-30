Deputies searching for suspect after Saturday shooting in Greeleyville

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are searching for a shooting suspect who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Chief Deputy Verney Cumbee with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Saturday responded to a business on Old Forreston Road in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.

Once at the scene, deputies located a gunshot victim lying on the floor of an establishment known as “Bunny’s.”

An investigation revealed the victim was inside the establishment when they were shot by the suspect, who left the scene before authorities arrived.

That suspect was identified as 21-year-old Mark Kristopher Bryant. He is considered armed and dangerous. Bryant is described as 6’00” and weighing 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-355-6381 extension 4516.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A motive for the shooting is unknown. An investigation is on-going.