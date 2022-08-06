ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Saturday asked for the public’s help in locating Hurbert Lee Sanders (59), who has been missing for six months.

OCSO says Sanders is a black man about 5′ tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

He was reported missing in February.

Family members say he may be around Holly Hills or Charleston.

“We’ve had positive leads on this man since he was last seen by his family,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But when we track those leads down, we come up just short of putting eyes on him.”

Anyone with information on Sanders’ whereabouts, is asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.