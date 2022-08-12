ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Orangeburg County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a person of interest connected to the death of an 80-year-old man.

On August 1, deputies responded to a home on Five Chop Road and found the man dead inside.

Investigators are looking for Huey Williams, Jr. (42) who they named a person of interest in the case.

“We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body,” the sheriff said. “We need to speak with this person of interest as he may have information on the case.”

Williams is described to be 6′ in height, weighing about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on Williams Jr.’s whereabouts or the incident is asked to call OCSO at (803) 534-3550.