SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was shot by deputies after they said he stabbed a K9 following a standoff in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said warrant officers responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person shortly after 3 p.m.

Deputies said the man threatened them with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom.

The sheriff’s office said they removed family members from the home and began negotiating with the man.

Eventually, deputies went into the bedroom with a K9.

Deputies said the man began stabbing the K9 and at least one deputy shot him.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s condition is not known at this time.

The coroner’s office confirmed that they were responding to the scene.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they were requested to respond to an officer-involved shooting by the sheriff’s office.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.