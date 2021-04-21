Deputies: Thieves stole trailer containing toxic pesticide from lumber company

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after they say a utility truck that was loaded with a toxic pesticide was stolen late Monday night.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said a black with chrome-trimmed trailer was stolen from a lumber company on Gardner Boulevard in Holly Hill just before midnight.

Stolen tank

Stolen trailer

“We don’t think the thieves who took this trailer know what they took,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “But they took a chemical that if improperly handled can be fatal.”

He says the pesticide is a Class 1 flammable and Class 3 toxic chemical that is an inhalation risk and is housed in a beige four-foot-tall tank.

Suspect vehicle

“This can be fatal to anyone who is standing next to it and opens it,” Ravenell said. “It can be harmful to anyone near it.”

If anyone recognizes the trailer or tank, do not approach it. You are asked to immediately call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.