Deputies: Woman shoots into unmarked, empty jail vehicle

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a woman drove into a sheriff’s office parking lot and fired a shot into an empty unmarked police vehicle before driving off.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw the shooting around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and was able to arrest the 51-year-old woman as she drove off.

Deputies say they aren’t sure why the woman fired at the unmarked Ford Explorer used by the Greenville County jail to transport inmates.

The woman did not have a concealed weapons permit.

She is charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, malicious damage and trespassing.

No one was injured in the shooting.