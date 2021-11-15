Deputy injured in Monday morning officer-involved shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning involving a GCSO deputy and an armed suspect.

According to SLED, the GCSO deputy was hit in the lower extremity and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was detained by responding deputies without any injury from the shooting.

This incident is the 34th officer-involved shooting in the state.

A SLED investigation is in progress.